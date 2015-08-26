UPDATE 1-Germany welcomes Chinese investment in financial firms
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)
(Adds detail on monetary policy changes, quote)
CHISINAU Aug 26 The Moldovan central bank raised its main interest rate to 19.5 percent from 17.5 percent on Wednesday in a further bid to control inflation, its sixth increase since the start of 2015.
Along with other former Soviet republics, Moldova has been hit by an economic downturn in Russia, a key trading partner, triggered by the Ukraine crisis and a plunge in oil prices.
"Weak economic activity in the euro zone, Russia's recession ... (and) a fall in remittances and exports are factors influencing the rise in inflationary pressure," the central bank said in a statement.
Central bank Governor Dorin Dragutanu said inflation accelerated to 8.6 percent in July and could reach 11.2 percent by the end of 2015, compared with a target of 5 percent.
The bank also raised the rate on overnight loans and overnight deposits by 2 percentage points to 22.5 percent and 16.5 percent respectively.
Bank reserve requirements for the national leu currency were raised 3 percentage points to 35 percent, coming into effect from Nov. 7. The leu has weakened over the past year from 14 to the dollar in mid-2014 to the current level of around 19.
(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds closing prices)