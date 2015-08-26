(Corrects July inflation figure para 2)

CHISINAU Aug 26 The Moldovan central bank raised its main interest rate to 19.5 percent from 17.5 percent on Wednesday in a further bid to control inflation, the press service for the bank said.

Inflation reached 8.6 percent in July against a central bank target of 5 percent. The latest hike was the sixth rise in the refinancing rate this year.

