UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CHISINAU Dec 19 Moldovan MPs on Monday approved raising the retirement age to 63 years from the current level of 57 for women and 62 for men, a reform that is part of a three-year-old assistance programme agreed with the International Monetary Fund.
The retirement age will be lifted gradually by a few months every year until coming fully into effect in 2028.
Life expectancy in the ex-Soviet country -- Europe's poorest -- is 67.5 years for men and 75.5 years for women. In a country with a population of 3.5 million, of which 1 million are abroad, there are more than 700,000 pensioners. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; editing by Alexei Kalmykov and Matthias Williams)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.