CHISINAU Feb 18 Moldova's parliament voted on Wednesday to approve as prime minister businessman Chiril Gaburici, who promises to forge closer ties with Europe despite fears of a possible Russian backlash.

Of the 101 members of parliament, 60 voted for Gaburici, nine more than the minimum required to pass the vote.

