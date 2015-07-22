* Country in turmoil after $1 billion goes missing from
banks
* Prime minister Gaburici resigned in mid-June
* Instability holding up agreement with IMF, EU funding
By Alexander Tanas
CHISINAU, July 22 Three pro-Europe Moldovan
parties announced on Wednesday they had agreed to form a new
ruling coalition to produce a government to pilot the country
towards integration with the European Union and unlock fresh
foreign funding.
The small ex-Soviet state, sandwiched between Ukraine and EU
member Romania, has been in turmoil after a banking scandal
involving the disappearance of $1 billion from the banking
system and the resignation of Prime Minister Chiril Gaburici in
June.
A statement said the Liberal-Democratic Party of former
prime minister Vlad Filat, the Democratic party and the Liberal
party had agreed in the early hours on Wednesday to form a new
coalition dedicated to European integration.
But with only 52 seats in the 101-seat parliament, the three
parties have only a slender majority in a country where a
considerable part of the 3.5 million population is
Russian-speaking, many of whom favour closer economic ties with
Moscow.
Moldova's political instability has held up agreement on a
new programme with the International Monetary Fund which has in
turn blocked disbursement of EU budgetary support.
The first task of the new coalition will be to decide on a
prime minister. Filat led the government from September 2009 but
was forced from office in March 2013 following charges that his
government had been involved in corruption.
Acting prime minister Natalia Gherman, who also doubles as
foreign minister, may be asked to stay on though Education
Minister Maia Sandu also is a possibility, commentators said.
Another pressing task for any new government will be to
trace the $1 billion - equivalent to one eighth of Moldovan
gross domestic product - which disappeared from three of the
country's largest banks, bringing thousands of people onto the
streets of the capital in protest.
Liberal party leader Mihai Ghimpu, one of the three
coalition leaders, reiterated on Wednesday that finding the
missing cash should be given top priority by any new government.
Moldova embarked on a pro-Europe course in 2009, after years
of communist rule, despite relying hugely on Russian energy
supplies and the presence of a pro-Russia self-proclaimed
statelet called Transdniestria within its borders.
But economic mismanagement and a failure to tackle
corruption has kept nostalgia for Soviet times high among large
section of the population.
Gaburici himself stepped down in June after his educational
credentials were challenged by the opposition.
Economic turbulence in Russia, Moldova's main trading
partner, has hit the pace of Moldova's growth in 2015 while
Russian involvement in the separatist conflict in neighbouring
Ukraine has brought further concern to its pro-EU leaders.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Dominic Evans)