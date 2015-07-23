* Pro-Europe coalition set to present Maia Sandu for top
post
* Sandu led charge against ex-PM Gaburici over his school
diplomas
* Country in turmoil after disappearance of $1 billion from
banks
By Alexander Tanas
CHISINAU, July 23 Moldova's education minister,
who forced the resignation of the prime minister last month by
raising suspicions over his school diplomas, appeared on
Thursday to be poised to replace him, political sources said.
A source close to the leader of the Liberal-Democratic
party, which heads a pro-Europe ruling coalition, said the group
had chosen 43-year-old Maia Sandu to lead a new government
towards European integration.
The small ex-Soviet state, sandwiched between Ukraine and
Romania, has been in turmoil since $1 billion disappeared from
the banking system and Prime Minister Chiril Gaburici resigned
in June after just over 100 days in office.
Gaburici, a 38-year-old businessman who had run the Moldovan
mobile telephone company Moldcell, stepped down after Sandu
accused him of using fraudulent school credentials to advance
his career.
Gaburici said the allegations were politically motivated.
But Sandu, a zealous education minister who fought to raise
standards and end the practice of parents buying their
children's way through examinations, insisted on a police
investigation and Gaburici subsequently resigned.
The ruling three-party coalition was now poised to send
Sandu's candidacy to President Nicolae Timofti as official
candidate for prime minister - something regarded as a
formality. She will become prime minister only after parliament
passes a vote of confidence in the coming days.
The source, close to another former prime minister, Vlad
Filat, who heads the Liberal Democrats, said other names were
considered, including Filat and Foreign Minister Natalia
Gherman, the acting prime minister.
"Considering public opinion and the position of Moldova's
external partners, Filat gave preference to Sandu," the source
told Reuters.
Moldova's political instability has held up agreement on a
new programme with the International Monetary Fund, which has in
turn blocked disbursement of vital European Union budgetary
support to help it out of financial crisis.
With only 52 seats in the 101-seat parliament, the three
pro-EU parties have only a slender majority in a country where a
considerable part of the 3.5 million population is
Russian-speaking, many of whom favour closer economic ties with
Moscow.
Moldova embarked on a pro-Europe course in 2009, despite its
reliance on Russian energy supplies and the presence of a
pro-Russia self-proclaimed statelet called Transdniestria within
its borders.
Economic turbulence in Russia, Moldova's main trading
partner, has hit the pace of Moldova's growth in 2015. And
Russian involvement in the separatist conflict in Ukraine has
cause further concern for its pro-EU leaders.
Filat led a pro-EU government from September 2009 but was
forced from office in March 2013 following charges that his
government was mired in corruption.
A pressing task for any new government will be to trace the
$1 billion - equivalent to one eighth of Moldovan gross domestic
product - which disappeared from three of the country's largest
banks. Thousands took to the streets of the capital in protest.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by Larry King)