CHISINAU, July 28 A 45-year-old businessman was
named as compromise candidate for prime minister in Moldova on
Tuesday after the ruling pro-Europe coalition withdrew support
for Education Minister Maia Sandu amid a row over a massive bank
fraud.
Moldovan President Nicolae Timofti appointed Valeriu
Strelet, a deputy for the Liberal Democratic party, to form a
new government after late night talks within the three-party
pro-European Union alliance.
The small ex-Soviet state has been in turmoil since $1
billion disappeared from the banking system because of
fraudulent lending practices, and Prime Minister Chiril Gaburici
resigned in June after just over 100 days in office.
