* Political instability is holding up programme with the IMF
* Lenders withhold loans because of missing $1 billion from
banks
* First nominee dropped after seeking dismissal of
prosecutor
(Adds details)
By Alexander Tanas
CHISINAU, July 28 A 45-year-old businessman was
named as compromise candidate for prime minister in Moldova on
Tuesday after the ruling pro-Europe coalition withdrew support
for Education Minister Maia Sandu amid a row over a massive bank
fraud.
Moldovan President Nicolae Timofti appointed Valeriu
Strelet, a deputy for the Liberal Democratic party, to form a
new government after late night talks within the three-party
pro-European Union alliance.
The small ex-Soviet state has been in turmoil since $1
billion - the equivalent of one-eighth of Moldova's gross
domestic product - disappeared from the banking system because
of fraudulent lending practices.
Prime Minister Chiril Gaburici resigned in June after Sandu
raised suspicions over his school diploma. The liberal
democrats, senior party in the coalition, then named Sandu, a
former World Bank economist, as its candidate to take over from
Gaburici.
But she outraged others in the coalition by setting the
dismissal of two influential players - the prosecutor general
and the head of the national bank - as the price for her taking
the top job.
Liberal Party leader Mihai Gimpu, who had criticised Sandu
for high-handedness, said on Tuesday: "She never wanted to
become prime minister ... if a person does not want a job then
he starts to look for reasons and rolls out demands that will
get him refused and he will emerge a hero."
The political instability has held up agreement on a new
programme with the International Monetary Fund, which has in
turn blocked disbursement of vital European Union budgetary
support to help Moldova out of acute financial crisis.
Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries with a population
of 3.5 million, embarked on a pro-Europe course in 2009, despite
its reliance on Russian energy supplies and the presence of a
pro-Russian self-proclaimed statelet called Transdniestria
within its borders.
Economic turbulence in Russia, Moldova's main trading
partner, and the EU temporarily withholding budgetary support
have hit the pace of Moldova's growth while the national
currency, the leu, has lost 40 percent of its value against the
dollar this year.
Russian involvement in the separatist conflict in
neighbouring Ukraine has caused further concern for its pro-EU
leaders.
The coalition won a slender majority in an election last
November but the country plunged almost immediately into crisis
as it emerged that $1 billion had disappeared from Banca de
Economii, Banca Sociala and Unibank.
International lenders such as the World Bank are withholding
cash to support Moldova's budget until it has taken measures to
stop public money leaking out through fraud and corruption in
the banking sector.
Timofti said Strelet, who has been a deputy since 2009 and
runs a fertiliser import business, brought experience that would
help the country through a difficult period.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)