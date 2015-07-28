* Political instability is holding up programme with the IMF

* Lenders withhold loans because of missing $1 billion from banks

* First nominee dropped after seeking dismissal of prosecutor (Adds details)

By Alexander Tanas

CHISINAU, July 28 A 45-year-old businessman was named as compromise candidate for prime minister in Moldova on Tuesday after the ruling pro-Europe coalition withdrew support for Education Minister Maia Sandu amid a row over a massive bank fraud.

Moldovan President Nicolae Timofti appointed Valeriu Strelet, a deputy for the Liberal Democratic party, to form a new government after late night talks within the three-party pro-European Union alliance.

The small ex-Soviet state has been in turmoil since $1 billion - the equivalent of one-eighth of Moldova's gross domestic product - disappeared from the banking system because of fraudulent lending practices.

Prime Minister Chiril Gaburici resigned in June after Sandu raised suspicions over his school diploma. The liberal democrats, senior party in the coalition, then named Sandu, a former World Bank economist, as its candidate to take over from Gaburici.

But she outraged others in the coalition by setting the dismissal of two influential players - the prosecutor general and the head of the national bank - as the price for her taking the top job.

Liberal Party leader Mihai Gimpu, who had criticised Sandu for high-handedness, said on Tuesday: "She never wanted to become prime minister ... if a person does not want a job then he starts to look for reasons and rolls out demands that will get him refused and he will emerge a hero."

The political instability has held up agreement on a new programme with the International Monetary Fund, which has in turn blocked disbursement of vital European Union budgetary support to help Moldova out of acute financial crisis.

Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries with a population of 3.5 million, embarked on a pro-Europe course in 2009, despite its reliance on Russian energy supplies and the presence of a pro-Russian self-proclaimed statelet called Transdniestria within its borders.

Economic turbulence in Russia, Moldova's main trading partner, and the EU temporarily withholding budgetary support have hit the pace of Moldova's growth while the national currency, the leu, has lost 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year.

Russian involvement in the separatist conflict in neighbouring Ukraine has caused further concern for its pro-EU leaders.

The coalition won a slender majority in an election last November but the country plunged almost immediately into crisis as it emerged that $1 billion had disappeared from Banca de Economii, Banca Sociala and Unibank.

International lenders such as the World Bank are withholding cash to support Moldova's budget until it has taken measures to stop public money leaking out through fraud and corruption in the banking sector.

Timofti said Strelet, who has been a deputy since 2009 and runs a fertiliser import business, brought experience that would help the country through a difficult period.

(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)