* Rally is biggest in memory in Chisinau
* $1 billion fraud has sparked huge resentment in poor
country
* Crowds direct their fire at oligarchs, want president to
resign
By Alexander Tanas
CHISINAU, Sept 6 Tens of thousands of Moldovans
rallied on Sunday in the heart of the capital Chisinau in the
biggest street protests in memory, demanding the resignation of
the president and early elections over a $1 billion bank fraud
that has hit living standards.
The protesters streamed into the capital from all regions of
the small, largely rural, ex-Soviet state in answer to an appeal
by a new mass organisation called "Da!" to demonstrate in a
central square outside the main government building.
Police put their numbers at between 35,000 and 40,000 -
bigger even than mass anti-communist protests of April 2009 -
though the organisers put their estimates at three times as
many.
The protesters, calling for the resignation of President
Nicolae Timofti who has presided over a pro-European Union
leadership since early 2012, chanted: "Victory! Bring the one
billion back home!"
In an egregious scam that has exposed endemic corruption and
highlighted the power of oligarch groups in the country of 3.5
million, $1 billion has disappeared from the banking system -
roughly one eighth of Moldova's gross domestic output.
The fraud has caused a rapid depreciation in the national
currency, the leu, stoking inflation and hurting living
standards.
It has also tarnished the image of the pro-Europe ruling
class for ordinary Moldovans, many of whom struggle by on a
family income of about $300 a month, though many protesters
carried pro-EU flags indicating they were not against the
country's policy of European integration.
Protesters, who directed much of their verbal fire at the
country's super-wealthy oligarchs who control key sectors of the
economy, threatened to stage a non-stop demonstration in central
Chisinau until their demands were met.
"Dictatorship does not sleep. It is quaking with fear, doing
everything it can to stop people from all regions coming here to
the capital, Chisinau," said one organiser, Valentin Dolganiuc,
speaking from a tribune.
"But we, tens of thousands of ordinary people, have come
here to triumph and we shall," he said.
EU and other Western officials based in Chisinau say that
successive pro-Western governments have done little to halt
gross economic mismanagement and stamp out widespread corruption
in the political system.
The banking scam has also shaken the confidence of Western
allies and international lenders which help keep Moldova's
economy afloat and EU budgetary support for the country has been
put on hold until the affair has been cleared up.
One prime minister, Chiril Gaburici, resigned earlier this
year in a bizarre row over the validity of his school diplomas
that was linked to the banking scam.
The mass rallies will be a setback for Valeriu Strelet,
whose appointment in July to succeed Gaburici opened the door to
renewed dealings with international lenders including the IMF.
In an interview with Reuters in August, he said Moldova
would step up efforts to try to trace the missing $1 billion and
bring the money back to Moldova from bank accounts abroad.
Strelet later on Sunday appeared outside the government
building and said he would study the demands put by protest
leaders.
