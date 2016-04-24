CHISINAU, April 24 Around 1,000 demonstrators scuffled with Moldovan riot police on Sunday in long-running anti-government protests and threatened to storm buildings owned by a prominent businessman in central Chisinau.

Since last September thousands have regularly turned out to protest at the disappearance of $1 billion from banks now in administration, which has led to widespread disenchantment with the ex-Soviet state's political and business leaders.

Insiders say the banking fraud, a steady haemorrhaging abroad of the equivalent of one-eighth of Moldova's gross domestic product in unsupported loans over several years, reflects deep-seated corruption.

The appointment of a new prime minister in January with close ties to Vladimir Plahotniuc, one of Moldova's richest men, has angered opposition lawmakers and citizens, who want a snap parliamentary election.

Hundreds of police carrying batons and protective shields formed a barrier between Plahotniuc's house and the crowd, who were shouting "Down with the mafia" and "Power to the people, not to the oligarchs".

A similar stand-off was taking place nearby, with crowds throwing stones, sticks, eggs and bottles at police who were protecting a business centre owned by Plahotniuc.

The demonstration is an offshoot of a larger protest, where 7,000 gathered around government buildings earlier on Sunday.

A decision in March to allow the next president to be chosen via national elections rather than a vote in parliament failed to appease protesters. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)