* Putin envoy request full consulate in Transdniestria
* Moldovan leader says Russia must first remove its troops
* Russia keeps up pressure over supplies of cheap gas
By Alexander Tanas
CHISINAU, Nov 17 Moldova is blocking moves by
Russia to expand its formal presence in the separatist Moldovan
region of Transdniestria until Moscow pulls out its 2,500 troops
and an end is negotiated to a 20-year-old dispute over the
territory.
Moldovan President Nicolae Timofti turned down a Russian
proposal to open a consulate in the rebel enclave after an envoy
of Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised Moldova's energy
policy and its rapprochement with the European Union.
The small former Soviet republic of 3.5 million, one of
Europe's poorest countries, is heavily in debt to Moscow for
cheap gas imports that help keep its economy afloat.
But, with an eye to future possible membership of the
European Union, it has also decided to join Europe's energy pact
and adopt European energy liberalisation measures, something
which Moscow opposes.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, returned to
this theme during a trip to Moldova on Friday, urging the
country's pro-Europe government to pull back from the EU's
so-called Third Energy Package.
This agreement would clip the wings of Russian gas giant
Gazprom by imposing limits on the ownership of EU
pipeline infrastructure by gas suppliers and calling for the
"unbundling" of over-concentrated ownership.
Rogozin also said he had agreed in principle with the
Moldovan government to open a general consulate in
Transdniestria, an internationally-unrecognised separatist
region of Moldova which broke with the central government after
a brief war in 1992.
But this was over-ruled almost immediately by Timofti, a
jurist who was elected president of Moldova in March.
"Moldova will not give its agreement to Russia to open its
general consulate in Tiraspol until the Russian army has been
withdrawn from Transdniestria and the Transdniestrian problem
has been resolved," Timofti told journalists.
"In the present situation, when the Moldovan authorities are
not in control of the territory of Transdniestria, where a
separatist regime is operating, and when, on the left bank of
the Dniester there is ... the army of a foreign state, we can
not guarantee the security of the work of a consulate from any
country," he added.
Moldovan authorities fear allowing Russia a full consulate
in Transdniestria would be a step towards Moscow recognising the
territory's self-declared independence.
Russia, for its part, appears to be using the issue of cheap
gas to secure concessions from Moldova whose pro-West push is
not to Moscow's liking.
The Russian-speaking region of Transdniestria, which has a
long border with Ukraine but none with Russia, has a population
of about 500,000 people, about a fifth of whom have Russian
citizenship.
Since the war, Russia has been the backbone of a
1,200-strong peacekeeping force and also keeps about the same
number of Russian troops there to guard weapons and ammunition
stockpiles.
But the international status of the territory remains
undecided and Transdniestria hangs in limbo from day to day,
bedevilling Moldova's push for European
integration.
Without any change of policy by Russia, one of the main
parties in international talks on Transdniestria, the enclave's
status is not likely to be solved soon and Moldova's westward
drive remains problematical.
International talks on region, which resumed after a break
of more than five years, focus only on practical issues such as
transport and travel links and do not tackle the crucial
question of its status.
