* March 9 statement accused Russia of harassment
* Moldovan officials see link to money-laundering probe
* Russian interior min says cannot comment on complaints
By Matthias Williams
CHISINAU, March 15 Two months ago, Moldova's
Deputy General Prosecutor Iurie Garaba travelled to Moscow with
an invitation to attend an official function for Russia's
General Prosecutor's Day.
The visit didn't go as planned.
Garaba was stopped by border guards at Moscow's airport and
taken in for questioning. He said one guard rifled through his
passport for 15-20 minutes while another asked what he was doing
in Russia - despite his official invitation and a document
naming him as the head of the Moldovan delegation.
"I was asked questions that have absolutely nothing to do
with border document checks. For example, 'How do I pronounce my
last name?', or 'How to write it correctly?', Garaba told
Reuters by telephone.
Reuters was unable to independently confirm his version of
events.
But some Moldovan officials say the incident is part of a
campaign by members of Russia's security apparatus to humiliate
officials from the ex-Soviet state as they travel to or through
Russia.
The primary aim, four top Moldovan officials including
Garaba's boss Eduard Harunjen told Reuters, is to derail a
Moldovan probe into a Russian-led money laundering operation
that funnelled $22.3 billion of Russian money through the
Moldovan financial system between 2011-2014.
Under that scheme, Russian shell companies took fictitious
loans from offshore companies based in Britain. The transactions
were guaranteed by Moldovan citizens, a move designed to allow
Moldovan judges complicit in the scheme to order the fake loans
be paid out, thus ensuring the transfer of money out of Russia,
according to Moldovan prosecutors who have been investigating
the matter.
Moldova, Europe's poorest country, borders EU member
Romania, with which it has close linguistic and cultural ties,
but remains heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies.
As in Ukraine and Georgia, moves by Chisinau to forge closer
ties with the EU have been strongly resisted by Moscow. Moldova
signed a political and trade pact with the EU in 2014, prompting
Russia to slap a retaliatory ban on Moldovan produce.
The Moldovan officials interviewed by Reuters said Moldovan
intelligence had detailed knowledge of individuals in Russia's
FSB security service who allegedly ran the scheme together with
a Moldovan businessman called Veaceslav Platon. Platon's wife
told Reuters by phone that he denies any wrongdoing.
A spokeswoman for the Russian Interior Ministry, in response
to written questions submitted by Reuters, said the ministry
could not comment on Moldova's complaints of harassment because
the Garaba case and others described in this article were not
within its remit.
Reuters also sent requests for comment on the harassment to
the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the General Prosecutor's
office, but received no response. The Russian Foreign Ministry
told a regular briefing last week it was studying a complaint
made by Moldovan authorities about treatment of their officials.
PRO-MOSCOW PRESIDENT
The row comes at a time when Moldova's recently elected
president, Igor Dodon, is looking to pull the country away from
the European Union's orbit and back towards Moscow, in
opposition to the country's staunchly pro-Western government.
After months of waiting for Russia to change its behaviour
or for Dodon to intervene, the Moldovan government went public
with its grievances last Thursday and announced that no
officials would travel to Russia until the issue was resolved.
Its March 9 press statement said "all this abuse, harassing
Moldovan officials at the entry into the Russian Federation and
putting them on international monitoring, took speed and size
once the (money laundering) investigation progressed."
The Moldovan officials said they do not believe the
harassment is orchestrated from the Kremlin but by people in the
interior ministry and the security service. In Russia, the FSB
oversees the border guards service. They believe FSB officials
used part of the money from the money-laundering to further
Russian state interests.
The government has not specified an exact number of cases or
when the abuse started, but estimates 25 officials had been
harassed just in the last few months, and one officer at the
Interior Ministry was stopped and questioned 35 times.
"We have tens of such cases," Interior Minister Alexandru
Jizdan told Reuters.
One interior ministry official said she had been stopped
three times at Moscow airport, most recently in January. On the
third occasion, she said she jokingly told the Russian guard she
could find her own way to the interrogation room.
"RUSSIAN LAUNDROMAT"
The complaints of harassment comes as Moldovan prosecutors
have launched criminal cases against 14 judges as well as 10
senior bank managers, senior central bank officials and four
bailiffs in the money-laundering investigation.
Russian law enforcement authorities also say they have been
investigating the Moldova scheme for several years. Some lawyers
who work in the Russian criminal justice system say it is common
for one arm of Russian law enforcement to investigate a crime
while another arm resists that effort because they have
competing interests.
Moldova says it has sent repeated requests to Russia over
the past six years for help getting to the bottom of a scheme
dubbed by local press as the "Russian Laundromat" which
allegedly washed money from more than 100 Russian companies and
21 Russian financial institutions.
The Russian Interior Ministry said in response to inquiries
that it could not comment on the money-laundering case itself
because of the on-going Russian investigation into it.
Last week Moldova's Prime Minister and the President of the
Moldovan parliament met the Russian ambassador in Chisinau to
send a note of complaint to Moscow about the way Moldovan
officials were being treated.
The note also said that the Russian authorities had
repeatedly ignored Moldovan requests for help to trace the
origins of the laundered money and information to piece together
how the scheme was carried out and who was involved.
"We are studying it, trying to understand what specific
issues the Moldovan side is raising with us, and we are ready
for cooperation to solve complex issues," Russian Foreign
Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists at a
routine briefing on Friday, speaking about Moldova's note to
Russia.
