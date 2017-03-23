CHISINAU, March 23 Moldova has received no
formal response from Russia to complaints that members of
Russia's security apparatus were sabotaging its investigation
into a giant money-laundering operation, parliament Speaker
Andrian Candu said on Thursday.
Moldova says more than $22 billion of Russian money was
rinsed through its financial system between 2011-2014 in an
operation that involved Russia's state security service.
Moldovan investigators concluded the laundered money flowed
through Latvia to Western banks, prompting separate
investigations in other jurisdictions.
Moldova has accused Russian security officials of a campaign
to humiliate and abuse officials visiting or passing through
Russia in order to warn Moldova off investigating the scheme,
known locally as the "Russian Laundromat".
Candu said Moldova will boycott a meeting of parliaments of
the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) next week in St
Petersburg, because it had received no formal response from
Russia to an official complaint delivered on March 9.
"The official delegation of the Moldovan Parliament will not
participate in the CIS Assembly. The parliament did not allocate
funds for participating," Candu told reporters.
The Russians have countered by saying their own officials
have been harrassed at the hands of the Moldovan authorities.
They say they are ready for "constructive cooperation" on
resolving the dispute.
