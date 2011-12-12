CHISINAU The election authority of Transdniestria, a breakaway region of Moldova, will announce the preliminary results of the December 11 presidential election on Wednesday, it said on Monday, citing complaints by voters as several candidates claimed victory.

The Central Election Commission had earlier planned to announce the results at 0800 GMT on Monday.

"We have received many complaints from voters and candidates," central election chairman Pyotr Denisenko told Reuters, explaining the delay.

Incumbent Igor Smirnov, in power in the territory of half-a-million for 20 years, appeared to be ahead of competition with 47.38 percent of the vote, according to an exit poll by the Vektor agency whose results came out on Sunday.

However, two other candidates, Moscow-backed parliament speaker Anatoly Kaminsky and former speaker Yevgeny Shevchuk both claimed to be ahead of Smirnov and to be set for a run-off second round.

