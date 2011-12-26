* Shevchuk wins 73.88 percent of votes

* Breakaway territory relies on Russian support

* Shevchuk has called for compromise solutions

TIRASPOL, Moldova, Dec 26 Former parliament speaker Yevgeny Shevchuk won the presidential election in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region with 73.88 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results announced by the republic's election authority on Monday.

Shevchuk competed against current parliament speaker Anatoly Kaminsky, who was backed by Russia, in a run-off on Sunday.

Kaminsky's defeat followed a similar setback for Moscow in Georgia's rebel region of South Ossetia where a Kremlin-endorsed candidate lost a presidential election last month.

"According to preliminary results, he (Shevchuk) received 73.88 percent of votes while his opponent Anatoly Kaminsky received 19.67 percent," Central Election Commission chairman Pyotr Denisenko told reporters.

President Igor Smirnov, who ran the mainly Russian-speaking territory as an independent fiefdom since it broke from Moldova and fought a brief war against Moldovan forces in 1992, was voted out in the first round on Dec. 11.

Not recognised internationally, Transdniestria relies on Russian financial and political support for its half a million people. Moscow still has about 1,500 troops in a strip of land along Moldova's eastern border with Ukraine.

Talks with Moldova have failed to make progress under Smirnov who insisted on sovereignty while Moscow suggested Transdniestria should be part of Moldova with a special status.

Shevchuk, 43, fell out with Smirnov in 2009 after suggesting constitutional reform to limit presidential powers. His campaign in this election focused on fighting corruption and nepotism.

Although he has not spoken in favour of rejoining Moldova, Shevchuk has called for compromise solutions that would make travelling and doing business easier for Transdniestrians.