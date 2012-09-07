* Transdniestria defiant 20 years after bitter war
* Leadership uses Soviet trappings to weld national unity
* New leader supports presence of Russian forces in
territory
* Only small steps to improve ties with Moldova
By Richard Balmforth
TIRASPOL, Moldova, Sept 7 Troops goosestep
Soviet-style across the square saluting the VIP podium as
martial music plays through loudspeakers and tannoyed voices
exhort citizens to greater efforts to build the homeland.
Bolshevik revolutionary Vladimir Lenin gazes from a granite
bust as a raucous wedding cavalcade zips down Tiraspol's main
boulevard, the wind immodestly whipping up the dresses of
bridesmaids standing in an opentop limousine whooping with glee.
Independence Day in Trandniestria, an unrecognised
self-declared republic of half a million people in an obscure
niche of former Cold War Europe, is a bizarre mix of old Soviet
ritual and post-Soviet abandon.
The territory - a ragged strip 50 kms (30 miles) at its
widest part and about 220 km (138 miles) from end to end running
down Moldova's eastern border with Ukraine - has been cut off
from mainstream Europe for most of the past 20 years.
With de facto independence from Chisinau, the Moldovan
capital only 45 minutes away by car, Transdniestria has its own
currency and police force, has mandatory military conscription
and runs a tough border regime deterring the casual traveller.
As international problems go, it is easy to ignore.
But the stalemate illustrates Moscow's continued influence
in former Soviet republics and its capacity to hamper any drive
to Western integration. Moldova - a poor country of 3.5 million
people - would struggle to gain acceptance into the European
Union with territorial dispute simmering within its borders.
In 1992, the post-Soviet standoff erupted into a brief war
which cost the lives of 860 people from Transdniestria and about
460 on the Moldovan side. The shadow of that conflict remains.
An unexpected election victory last year by 44-year-old
lawyer Yevgeny Shevchuk, ousting a veteran leader 20 years in
the post, raised hopes for an end to a two-decades-long 'frozen
conflict'.
But sitting under a portrait of Russian President Vladimir
Putin and sporting a tie in Russian national colours, Shevchuk
could have been reading from the script of predecessor Igor
Smirnov as he spelt out a defiant message to the international
community oddly at variance with his reforming image.
He said he would continue pressing for world recognition of
Transdniestria and dismissed Western calls for a force of 1,200
Russian peacekeepers to be withdrawn from the territory.
"The idea that Russian forces are a threat is a myth created
by the (Western) media. Political leaders want this in order to
justify not finding a political settlement," he said, his cuff
rising to reveal a watch emblazoned with 'FSB Rossiya' -
apparently a gift from Russia's FSB state security service.
SOVIET NOSTALGIA
State communism withered in the territory along with the
collapse of Soviet rule. But Smirnov officially kept nostalgia
for the Soviet past going as a weld to underpin national
defiance after a war with Moldovan forces.
Soviet artefacts, erased elsewhere with the collapse of the
old empire, have now become a quietly-tolerated - if bizarre -
part of the fabric of everyday life in Tiraspol.
A long "Honours Board" portraying bemedalled town worthies
going back decades resembles a prop from Soviet central casting.
Equally, tannoyed patriotic voices echoing across Suvorov
Square, focal point of Independence Day celebrations on Sept. 2,
could have come straight from a Brehnev-era audio archive.
Few among the young attach any importance to the Soviet
hark-backs around them. "It's the past. You should not take this
too seriously," said Tatyana, a 35-year-old accountant.
The Russian-speaking region runs on subsidised Russian gas.
Some observers put Transdniestria's gas debt at $3.5 billion,
though this technically remains on Moldova's balance sheet.
Like Moldova itself, the Transdniestrian economy - 50
percent of whose product is sold to the EU - is kept afloat by
cash sent back home from about 50,000 Transdniestrians working
in factories abroad, chiefly in Russia.
But there are those who simply leave the territory for a
future elsewhere. Transdniestrian figures put the population now
at 511,000 compared to 720,000 when the Soviet Union collapsed.
Svatoslav, a 22-year-old security guard with two children
will stay. He earns $400 per month but remains phlegmatic.
"That's not too bad, but you need $1,000 to live well."
Nikolai, a 30-year-old engineer returning from the
independence parade with his wife and one-year-old son, said he
and his wife got by on a joint income of $350-400 per month.
BIG PLAYERS
Smirnov and an elite round him remain big players. His
family is said to control the customs sector.
Then there is the Sheriff chain, owned by a mysterious
ex-KGB official. Its tentacles reach into huge chunks of the
private sector from petrol stations and supermarkets, to a
football team and stadium to the biggest brandy retailer, Kvint.
Big Russian money is evident. It appears to have been behind
transformation of an old Soviet hotel called 'Druzhba'
(Friendship) into the upscale 'Rossiya'. A 2,000-euro bottle of
Kvint on display in the reception underscores its reputation as
a weekend haunt for the region's well-heeled and well-connected.
On the hotel parking lot is a top-of-the-range jeep bearing
South Ossetian registration plates and the number 001. The
leadership of the Russian-backed Georgian breakaway region - a
kindred spirit of Transdniestria - is in town.
Western governments say Transdniestria has become a "black
hole" for smuggling arms, cigarettes and other contraband.
This is vehemently denied by Shevchuk as smears started by
Moldova's former leadership and pounced on by Western media.
After his election, Shevchuk moved his administration out of
its old Soviet headquarters to a glass-and-marble building -
unadorned by any Lenin monument - across town.
Transdniestria and Moldova, whose populations each have
kinsfolk in the other, have now agreed to re-establish
full-scale rail links, a modest step. But there are still no
direct phone links between Chisinau and Tiraspol, a town of
110,000.
International talks on the Transdniestrian problem have
resumed after a break of more than five years. But their mandate
is to look only at improving transport and travel links. The
status of the territory does not even figure on the agenda.
A land unloved by the West and even, it seems, by its
Russian patrons, Transdniestria seems doomed to limbo.
Russia has every reason to keep it alive though, asserting
itself as a regional gas supplier and hampering Moldovan
efforts to encamp to the EU, which would mean yet another
ex-Soviet republic escaping Moscow's orbit.
So it provides Transdniestria with cheap gas and maintains
troops there, while stopping short of diplomatic recognition - a
move that would saddle Moscow with an economic and diplomatic
liability it could do without.
PRO-MOSCOW MESSAGE
Shevchuk stoutly defended Moscow's role and that of its
troop contingent.
"We are grateful for the presence of representatives of the
Russian group of forces who carry out peacekeeping operations,"
he said.
Moldova's pro-Europe leadership, supported by the West,
continues to press for re-integration of Transdniestria with
limited autonomy. But it wants Russian forces out.
Moldovan Prime Minister Vlad Filat was due to travel to
Moscow on Sept. 12 for talks with Putin on Trandniestria.
Shevchuk was dismissive of Moldovan policy. "I have the
feeling settling relations with Transdniestria does not
represent a priority for Moldova," he said.
Citing the precedent of Kosovo, he said it was down to the
international community to recognise Transdniestria.
"I'd like this to be in the tightest, quickest possible time
frame. I hope this will can be found in the next five years."
On independence day, Shevchuk stood alongside his defence
minister as the latter denounced Moldova for turning to the West
under the influence of the United States and the EU.
ON THE STREETS
Shevchuk's views find an echo on the streets of Tiraspol,
where grand Stalinist buildings jostle with concrete and glass
residential blocks, leading out to single-storey wooden peasant-
style houses dotting the outskirts.Memories of 1992 die hard.
"There are simply no perspectives for working with Moldova
now. We just have to settle for developing slowly to become
gradually stronger," said Nikolai, the engineer.
"Even Russia doesn't look on us with pretty eyes. But
without their support we would have no future."
Valery, a 73-year-old Russian living in Tiraspol since he
was a young man was sceptical Transdniestria would ever be
recognised and dismissed talk of joining the Russian Federation.
"I personally am in favour of union (with Moldova) though
first of all order needs to be restored there in Moldova. I
don't see order there right now," Valery said.
David Kramer, ex-U.S. negotiator in settlement talks, said
if Moscow decided it was time to solve the problem, they could
withdraw forces, end subsidies and give the order to Tiraspol.
"They have no interest or incentive to do so, and I'd argue
that as Moldova moves closer to the West, Moscow will dig in
even more to try to block its deeper integration. So I am not
optimistic that we'll see movement any time soon," he said.
Another expert, Nicu Popescu of the London-based European
Council on Foreign Relations, argued that Shevchuk had to be
given time after winning an election against powerful interests.
"He was not elected to re-integrate. The hope is more that
he is a kind of calculated pragmatic person with whom you can do
deals which are favourable for conflict settlement and also for
the population."
"We can expect small steps but not a quick integration."