CHISINAU, April 6 Moldova's state broadcast
regulator has stripped a pro-communist TV station of its
licence, forcing it off air for what it said was biased
reporting, the station said on Friday.
The move sparked accusations of censorship and could set
back the former Soviet republic's efforts to forge closer ties
with the European Union.
The station, NIT, has often criticised the ruling Alliance
for European Integration, a group of pro-Western parties that
came to power after defeating the Party of Communists of the
Republic of Moldova in 2009.
NIT said it planned to appeal the regulator's ruling via the
courts.
"Their decision shows the weakness of the authorities and
the fact that the oversight body serves (the ruling parties')
political interests," NIT producer Adela Raileanu told Reuters.
Moldovan law requires local media to observe "political and
social pluralism" in reporting and stipulates that political
parties or the respective sides in any conflict get equal air
time.
The ruling alliance took power after violent protests in
April 2009 triggered by a parliamentary election in which the
Communists won 50 percent of the vote, enough to allow them to
select a new president and amend the constitution.
The alliance won a subsequent election and pushed the
Communists into opposition.
However, it took Moldova two and a half years to elect a
president - who is voted in by the parliament rather than a
popular vote - due to the Communists' refusal to support the
alliance's candidate.
The parliament finally elected Nicolae Timofti, a veteran
judge with no political allegiance, as president last month with
the help of several ex-Communist Party defectors.
Wedged between Ukraine and European Union member Romania,
with which it shares a common language, Moldova is one of
Europe's poorest states with an average salary of $270 per
month.
It relies on wine and vegetable exports and inflows of cash
from Moldovans working abroad to sustain an economy that is
heavily reliant on Russian energy imports.
But despite its poverty, Moldova, which has a population of
four million, is pressing for association status with the EU and
has won plaudits from Brussels for its economic reform plans.
