ZURICH Oct 21 Swiss biotech company Molecular
Partners IPO-MOLE.S said on Tuesday it had decided to put its
initial public offering on hold until further notice due to
unfavourable market conditions.
Appetite for stock market lisitings has soured in recent
weeks, prompting several companies including France's Spie and
Italy's Intercos to pull their planned flotations. Biotechnology
companies are seen as a particularlty risky bet, given the
uncertain nature of drug development.
Molecular Partners had started the bookbuilding process on
October 8 and the first trading day of its registered shares was
originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
The listing would have been the sixth listing in Switzerland
this year, and the first floatation by a biotech stock since
2009.
