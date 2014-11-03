BRIEF-Renhe Pharmacy to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Nov 3 Molecular Partners AG :
* Says bookbuilding resumes with support from Allergan as well as other anchor investors
* Announces to resume bookbuilding process for its initial public offering (IPO) on Six Swiss Exchange on revised transaction terms
* Says price for offered registered shares with a nominal value of 0.10 Swiss francs each has been fixed at 22.4 Swiss francs per share
* Says post money equity value on a fully-diluted basis of approximately 485 million Swiss francs (prior to exercise of over-allotment option)
* Says total base offer is unchanged and will consist of 4,400,000 offered registered shares
* Says gross proceeds will be around 96 million Swiss francs (prior to exercise of over-allotment option) Source text - bit.ly/1GduBPM Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump will not agree to a Democratic demand that subsidies for Obamacare be included in a must-pass spending bill in Congress, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said on Tuesday.