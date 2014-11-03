* Molecular Partners prices IPO at 22.40 Sfr
* Company postponed IPO last month
* Had previously set price range of 28-35 Sfr
(Adds CEO comment, Allergan detail, status of bookbuilding)
ZURICH, Nov 3 Swiss biotech firm Molecular
Partners priced its initial public offering (IPO) below
its original range as it resumed bookbuilding less than two
weeks after putting it on hold due to unfavourable market
conditions.
The company had postponed the offer until further notice on
Oct. 21, as an equities sell-off hit newly listed stocks and
curbed investor demand for more offers.
Biotechnology companies are seen as a particularly risky bet
for investors, given the uncertain nature of drug development.
But on Monday Chief Executive Christian Zahnd said a recent
upturn in financial markets, combined with support from
investors and the uncertain appetite for IPOs in the coming
months, had prompted Molecular Partners to resume its share
issue.
The company priced the shares at 22.40 Swiss francs, having
previously set a range of 28-35 francs. A source familiar with
matter said books had been covered on the IPO.
"There is a certain level of uncertainty where the markets
will be six or nine months from now," Zahnd told Reuters.
"And so we clearly said, if there's the possibility to go
out we should do it, as the most important thing for us is to
build the basis for the successful long-term development of the
company," he said, adding that the company was "very
comfortable" with the final price.
Molecular Partners said it expected gross proceeds of about
96 million Swiss francs ($100 million), before an overallotment
option. It had previously hoped to earn 121-151 million francs
from the issue.
The money will be used in part to fund product development,
research and acquisitions of complementary businesses and
technology, the company said.
The bookbuilding period, which began on Monday, is expected
to last until last until 1200 GMT on Tuesday and the company
expects the shares to make their market debut on the SIX Swiss
Exchange on Wednesday.
U.S. health care company Allergan will make an
anchor order at the IPO, Molecular Partners said. It did not
disclose the size of the order.
JP Morgan is acting as the sole global coordinator
and joint bookrunner for the issue while UBS is acting
as joint bookrunner.
The faltering appetite for stock market listings in the
weeks before Molecular Partners postponed its IPO had prompted
several companies including French energy services group Spie
and Italian cosmetic firm Intercos to pull their planned
flotations.
(1 US dollar = 0.9645 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Additional reporting by Freya
Berry in London; Editing by Pravin Char)