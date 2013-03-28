MILAN, March 27 Italy's notebook maker Moleskine
is set to price its initial public offering at 2.3 euros per
shares, near the mid-point of an indicative range, two market
sources told Reuters.
"Books have been covered 2.2 times and the offer has been
priced at 2.3 euros per share," a fund manager said, asking not
to be named. A trader confirmed the price.
Moleskine had initially proposed a range of between 2.00 and
2.65 euros per share, valuing the company at up to 560 million
euros ($721.4 million).
The company is offering 106.3 million shares, including 12
million new ones, for a stake of just over 50 percent.
The offer would raise around 244 million euros ($312
million).
Moleskine is the fourth upmarket Italian brand to go public
in under two years, following Prada, Salvatore
Ferragamo and Brunello Cucinelli.
Order books on the listing, being run by Goldman Sachs
, Mediobanca and UBS, were closed on
March 27, with the company making its market debut on April 3.
($1 = 0.7824 euros)
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by
Antonella Ciancio)