(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)
* Plans to open stores in Shanghai, Beijing
* Offering shares at 2-2.65 euros each
* Proceeds will partly be used to reduce debt
By Antonella Ciancio
MILAN, March 18 Italy's Moleskine plans to
expand into Asia and Latin America, the maker of black notebooks
said on Monday, as it began taking orders from investors for its
upcoming Milan stock market debut.
Over the weekend, the maker of thread-bound jotters based on
originals favoured by Vincent Van Gogh and Ernest Hemingway set
a price range of 2-2.65 euros per share for the offering, which
is expected to be completed this month.
Launching the sale on Monday, Chief Executive Arrigo Berni
said Moleskine expected to open stores in Shanghai and Beijing
this year, with Latin America also among its expansion plans.
"We expect China to become a more important market for us in
the long-term," Berni told reporters gathered at the Milan stock
exchange as the firm began an investor roadshow that will also
take in London, New York, Boston, Paris, Frankfurt and Geneva.
Chief Finance Officer Alessandro Strati said the company
also planned to buy an e-commerce platform in the second half of
this year, which it expected would generate a 30 percent
increase in revenues.
Moleskine, which expects to be valued at up to 560 million
euros ($732 million), is floating a stake of just over 50
percent, with private equity owners Syntegra Capital and Index
Ventures reducing their holdings.
Berni said proceeds from new shares sold in the offering
would be partly used to refinance existing bank debt, reducing
it by half to around 20 million euros.
While strong European stock markets, many of which have hit
multi-year highs this month, have encouraged a flurry of firms
to unveil plans to list, Italy's FTSE MIB index has
fared less well.
The index has fallen nearly 10 percent since the end of
January, with investors spooked by the uncertain political
situation following an inconclusive Italian election last month.
Syntegra Capital partner Marco Ariello said the firm was not
worried about the higher level of volatility following the
election, which did not delay the plans to list.
CONFIDENT ON GROWTH
Moleskine is the fourth upmarket Italian brand to go public
in under two years, following Prada, Salvatore
Ferragamo and Brunello Cucinelli.
According to Moleskine's offer prospectus, its price range
gives the company a valuation of between 22 and 29.1 times 2012
earnings, a discount to Prada and fellow luxury brand Tumi
, which trade at 34.7 times and 34.2 times respectively,
but above Burberry on 21.9 times.
"The valuation is fair. Multiples are at a discount to top
luxury makers. The company has good potential to grow in the
U.S.," said a Milan investor who asked not to be named because
he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"This is not necessarily a brand you need to have in your
portfolio but the management seems confident about growth," he
said as he left the presentation.
The United States accounts for around 30 percent of
Moleskine's sales, with Europe making up half.
The Milan-based company makes only 10 percent of revenues in
Italy, where sales have declined amid the recession.
Order books on the listing, being run by Goldman Sachs
, Mediobanca and UBS, are expected to
close on March 27, with the company making its market debut on
April 3.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Additional reporting by Elisa Anzolin in Milan; Writing by
Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by Mark Potter)