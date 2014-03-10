MILAN, March 10 Italian notebook maker Moleskine said on Monday adjusted net profit dipped 2.4 percent to 19.2 million euros in 2013, hit by increased investments which the company said made it confident it would see medium-long term growth.

Net profit was 11.9 million euros ($16.50 million), taking into account the costs of the company's listing last April.

Chief Executive Arrigo Berni said in a statement: "I am confident that the investments we are making, specifically in our new distribution footprint, will result in sustained growth over the medium to long term."

Earlier this year the company reported 2013 sales rose 11.5 percent to 87.2 million euros.

