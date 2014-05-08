MILAN May 8 Italian notebook maker Moleskine
said on Thursday sales rose 5.8 in the first quarter to 17.3
million euros ($24 million), as growth in its retail and
business client channels more than offset a decline in its
wholesale business.
The company named after travel writer Bruce Chatwin's
nickname for his favourite notebooks said adjusted core earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
fell 38.6 percent to 3.51 million euros, dragged down by
investments.
The company said in March that investments in shops and its
online network would keep EBITDA flat this year compared with
its 2013 level, which was already little changed from 2012.
Developing the retail network, which allows companies to
keep better control over their brand and their customers'
experience, is a capital intensive process which depresses
margins in the short term.
