April 25 Electronic component maker Molex Inc's
quarterly profit beat market estimates, but the company
forecast a fourth-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates.
Molex said it expects earnings between 36 cents and 40 cents
per share for the current quarter on revenue of $870 million to
$900 million.
Analysts on average were expecting Molex to earn 41 cents
per share on revenue of $899.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported earnings of $64.9 million for the third
quarter, or 36 cents per share, compared with $68.1 million, or
39 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts had expected The company to earn 34 cents per share
for the quarter ended March 31.