* Q2 EPS $0.36 vs est $0.41
* Says Thailand floods hurt results
* Q3 forecast below est
Jan 25 Electronic components maker Molex
Inc posted second-quarter results below Wall Street
expectations, hurt by weak demand and manufacturing disruptions
caused by the Thailand floods, and forecast a weak third
quarter.
"The uncertain economic environment, coupled with the
disruption from the floods in Thailand made the December quarter
challenging from a booking and revenue perspective," Molex Chief
Executive Martin Slark said in a statement.
The company, which makes more than 100,000 products,
including connectors, switches and terminals, expects
third-quarter profit of 32 cents to 36 cents a share on revenue
of $830 million to $860 million.
Analysts were excepting earnings of 38 cents a share on
revenue of $872.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earlier on Wednesday, Molex's peer TE Connectivity Ltd
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit amid
weak industrial demand in Europe and Japan, and soft sales to
makers of appliances and consumer electronics, and cut its
full-year forecast.
In a slide presentation ahead of its conference call, Molex
said order trends improved in January.
Orders for the first 22 days of the month equaled
fourth-quarter 2011 levels, it said.
Molex's Oct-Dec net profit was $64 million, or 36 cents a
share, down from $78.3 million, or 45 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $857.6 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 41 cents a share on revenue of
$890.2 million.
The Thailand floods reduced Molex's second-quarter revenue
by about $15 million.
Last year's flooding in Thailand, was the country's worst in
decades, throwing industrial production off track as factories
and industrial estates were inundated.
Shares of the company, which is a supplier to Apple Inc
, closed at $27.43 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.