July 14 Online payment company MOL Global Inc, majority-owned by Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan, filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise about $300 million in an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities and UBS Investment Bank are underwriting the IPO, the Kuala Lumpur-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus. (1.usa.gov/1jJjmql)

Tan, one of Malaysia's richest men, owns more than two-thirds of MOL. He made his fortune running businesses from lotteries to hotels and fast food franchises.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)