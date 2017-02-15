Feb 15 Medicaid-focused health insurer Molina
Healthcare Inc on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter
loss and forecast 2017 profit far below Wall Street estimates,
sending its shares down 14 percent.
Molina placed the blame for its disappointing performance on
the Affordable Care Act (ACA), former President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare reform law commonly referred to as
Obamacare.
"Today’s results highlight the continuing challenges we face
in the ACA marketplace," Chief Executive Officer J. Mario Molina
said in a statement.
For 2017, Molina forecast adjusted earnings of $2.09 per
share, while analysts on average were forecasting $3.69,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
