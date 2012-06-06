BRIEF-Cinda Real Estate to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
June 6 Health insurer Molina Healthcare Inc recalled its 2012 earnings guidance, citing uncertainties regarding medical costs in Texas, sending its shares down about 11 percent in after-market trading.
Molina forecast 2012 earnings of $1.75 per share in April.
The company said on Wednesday premium revenue from some contracts in Hidalgo and El Paso in Texas was not enough to cover medical costs for members under existing conditions.
Shares of the company fell to $22.85 after the bell. They had closed at $25.76 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options