By Zeba Siddiqui

July 26 Health insurer Molina Healthcare Inc reported a second-quarter loss and warned that enrollment in its Texas health plans may decline in the third quarter as higher medical costs in the region eat into premium revenue.

Molina's April-June net loss was $37.3 million, or 80 cents per share, compared with net income of $17.4 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 32 percent to $1.54 billion, while aggregate membership was up 13 percent from a year ago.

The company said higher costs in Texas "had a disproportionately large impact on its overall financial results" as the region contributed about a quarter of Molina's total premium revenue in the second quarter.

Molina estimated its current monthly loss before taxes for the Texas health plan at $14 million. The company said that high utilization rates in Texas, specifically in El Paso and Hidalgo counties, have eaten into its profits.

"The utilization of long-term care services (in these counties) is currently far exceeding the utilization elsewhere in the state," Chief Financial Officer John Molina said on a conference call with analysts. "It is also far exceeding the assumptions used by the state of Texas to determine the premium rates."

Molina said it expected its performance in Texas to improve when it gets premium rate increases there from September. Until then, it said it expects to incur costs of about $10 million.

The company said overall premium revenue rose 32 percent to $1.49 billion in the second quarter.

Molina partly attributed its quarterly loss to the June expiration of its contract in Missouri, higher utilization in Wisconsin and rate decreases in Ohio and California.

Ohio reduced reimbursement rates by 2 percent from January, while California reduced rates by 3 percent from July onwards, Molina said.

Molina said in a statement that it "believes that premium rates associated with its contract in the state of Wisconsin are not adequate to cover the costs of servicing that contract." It said premium rates in Wisconsin would not be revised until January.

Total membership in Molina's health plans grew to 1.85 million at the end of the second quarter, slightly up from 1.83 million at the end of the first quarter.

Molina's shares closed down 0.55 percent at $25.29 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, its peer Centene Corp said that it would return to a profit in the second half of 2012, despite posting its first quarterly loss in five years.