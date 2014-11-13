Nov 13 Mologen AG :

* Expects net loss for year to be considerably above comparable figure for previous year on account of increased research and development investments

* Expenses for research and development increased over first nine months of 2014 to 10.5 million euros

* 9-month loss of 13.3 million euros (same period of previous year: -6.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: