Nov 13 Mologen AG :
* Expects net loss for year to be considerably above comparable figure for previous year on account of increased research and development investments
* Expenses for research and development increased over first nine months of 2014 to 10.5 million euros
* 9-month loss of 13.3 million euros (same period of previous year: -6.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 55,988 versus JOD 151,353 year ago