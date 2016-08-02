BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 MillerCoors LLC, the U.S. joint venture between brewers Molson Coors Brewing Co and SABMiller Plc, reported a 3.5 percent drop in net sales, hurt by lower demand for its cheaper brands such as Milwaukee's Best, Keystone and Miller High Life.
Net income attributable to MillerCoors fell to $429.5 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $487.2 million a year earlier.
The company's net sales fell to $2.13 billion from $2.20 billion.
Molson Coors is set to buy SABMiller's stake in the MillerCoors venture for $12 billion following SABMiller's agreement to be acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev for over $100 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.