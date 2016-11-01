Nov 1 Molson Coors Brewing Co reported a
6.9 percent fall in quarterly sales, as demand fell for its
beers in Canada and Europe.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $202.5
million, or 94 cents per share in the third quarter ended Sept.
30, from $16.6 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
In the year ago period, the company took an impairment
charge of $275 million for certain European brands.
Net sales fell to $947.6 million from $1.02 billion.
Molson Coors bought beer giant SABMiller's stake in the
MillerCoors venture for $12 billion last month, following
SABMiller's agreement to be acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev
for over $100 billion.
MillerCoors reported a marginal rise in net sales in the
quarter ended Sept. 30 to $2 billion earlier on Tuesday, helped
by strong demand for its premium light beers such as Miller
Light and Coors Light.
