Nov 5 MillerCoors LLC, the U.S. joint venture of
brewers Molson Coors Brewing Co and SABMiller Plc
, reported a 3.4 percent drop in net sales, hurt by lower
demand for its Coors Light beer.
Net income attributable to MillerCoors fell to $316.5
million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $376.5 million
a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $2.00 billion from $2.07 billion.
Molson Coors is widely anticipated to make a bid for
SABMiller's stake in the MillerCoors venture, following
SABMiller's agreement to be acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev
.
