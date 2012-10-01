Oct 1 Molson Coors Brewing Co said on Monday that it was combining its businesses in Britain and Ireland with those in Central Europe, and it promoted Mark Hunter to run the new operation.

Hunter currently is chief executive officer of Molson Coors Central Europe, which Molson acquired in June. It operates in countries including the Czech Republic, Romania, Croatia and Hungary.

Molson Coors Europe will be headquartered in Prague and account for about 30 percent of its parent company's global net revenue.

In addition, Stewart Glendinning, Molson's former chief financial officer and current CEO of Britain and Ireland, will run Molson Coors Canada, replacing Dave Perkins, who plans to retire.