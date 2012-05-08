* Q1 EPS ex-items 47 cents vs Street view 42 cents
* Sales $691.4 mln miss Street estimate of $703.8 mln
* Shares down 3.4 pct
May 8 Molson Coors Brewing Co reported
lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Tuesday, hurt by losing
some market share in Canada, helping to send the beer maker's
shares down more than 3 percent.
Unlike larger rivals Anheuser-Busch InBev and
SABMiller Plc, Molson's business is concentrated in
Canada, Britain and the United States, so weakness in one of
those markets can cause worry.
The maker of Molson Canadian, Coors Light and Blue Moon
beers lost half a point of market share in Canada in the
quarter, as its sales to retailers fell 0.5 percent amid
industry growth of 1.3 percent.
Still, the company's earnings topped Wall Street estimates,
helped by a better-then-expected gross margin at its MillerCoors
joint venture with SABMiller Plc.
"We come away seeing incrementally positive margin news but
with added concerns about the company's share trajectory in
Canada and the U.S., its two largest markets," said Stifel
Nicolaus analyst Mark Swartzberg.
Molson said net income was $79.4 million, or 44 cents a
share in the first quarter, down from $82.6 million, or 44 cents
a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 47 cents a
share, beating analysts' average estimate of 42 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 0.1 percent to $691.4 million, while analysts
expected $703.8 million.
Molson sold 9.9 million hectoliters of beer in the quarter,
a decrease of 0.4 percent. A hectoliter is a metric unit of
volume equal to 100 liters.
Last month, Molson agreed to buy East European brewer
StarBev for 2.65 billion euros ($3.5 billion) to expand its
footprint in developing markets.
On Tuesday, the company laid out plans for management
changes once that deal is completed.
Alain Beyens, current CEO of StarBev, will leave the
business at the close of the deal. Mark Hunter, now CEO of
Molson's UK and Ireland businesses, will become CEO of the new
business unit.
Stewart Glendinning, Molson's chief financial officer, will
succeed Hunter. Gavin Hattersley was also named to succeed
Glendinning as CFO. Hattersley most recently served as executive
vice president and CFO for MillerCoors.
The appointments are contingent on the closing of the
StarBev deal, Molson said.
Earlier on Tuesday, MillerCoors, home to brands such as
Miller Lite and Coors Light, reported higher first-quarter net
income, driven by price increases for its beers and warm
weather, particularly in March.
Molson Coors shares fell $1.44, or 3.4 percent, to $40.60 on
the New York Stock Exchange.