Feb 16 Molson Coors Brewing Co reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by an extra selling week in the quarter.

Fourth-quarter net income was $173.2 million, or 95 cents per share, for the brewer of Molson Canadian, Coors Light and Blue Moon beers, up from $109.8 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $937.3 million from $835.1 million a year earlier.