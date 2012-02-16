* Q4 adj EPS $0.97 vs Wall St view of $0.71/shr
* Net sales $937.3 mln vs Street estimate of $924.5 mln
* Results helped by extra week, higher prices, cost savings
* Shares rise 1.7 pct in premarket trading
By Martinne Geller
Feb 16 Molson Coors Brewing Co's
fourth-quarter profit blew past Wall Street estimates, as price
increases, cost savings and an extra selling week helped offset
weak sales volume.
The brewer of Molson Canadian, Coors Light and Blue Moon
beers also cited easy comparisons with the year-earlier period,
when the weak economy hurt sales and higher fuel and commodity
costs pressured profits.
With business concentrated in the mature markets of Canada,
Britain and the United States, Molson is seen as having a
disadvantage compared to larger rivals Anheuser-Busch InBev
and SABMiller Plc, which are strong in
developing countries. Molson had missed analysts' profit
estimates for the past four quarters.
Its shares rose 1.7 percent to $44.62 in premarket trading,
from their close on Wednesday at $43.86 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
In the latest quarter, Molson's net income was $173.2
million, or 95 cents per share, up from $109.8 million, or 58
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 97 cents per share, topping
analysts' average estimate of 71 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 12.2 percent to $937.3 million, also topping
Wall Street's estimate of $924.5 million.
Molson Coors sold 12.2 million hectoliters of beer in the
quarter, an increase of 2.6 percent. Yet excluding the extra
selling week, volume declined 0.1 percent.
Earlier on Thursday, MillerCoors, the combined U.S.
operations of SABMiller Plc and Molson Coors, reported a 32.5
percent jump in quarterly profit.