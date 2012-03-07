* Company rolling out Coors Light Iced T, Carling Zest
* Sees less reliance on cost-cutting for profit growth
* Shares down 2.7 percent in down market
March 6 Molson Coors Brewing Co
said on Tuesday it will launch Coors Light Iced T and other new
products, as the beer company fights to win a greater share of
the struggling beer market.
Molson executives said during a meeting with analysts that
the new products should help spur sales so the company can put
less reliance on cost-cutting to drive its profit. It also seeks
to make beer more attractive to people who have moved on to wine
or cocktails.
"Someone else is eating our lunch in the alcohol space,"
Molson Coors Chief Executive Peter Swinburn said at the meeting,
which was broadcast over the Internet.
Coors Light Iced T will go on sale first in Canada, where
consumers are interested in flavored beers and other refreshing
drinks, Molson executives said. They did not, however, rule out
an expansion into the United States.
Other new products include Carling Zest, a limited-time-only
beer with citrus flavors and an autumn-inspired Leinenkugels
beer.
Molson shares were down $1.19, or 2.7 percent, at $42.16 on
the New York Stock Exchange in late trading. The overall market,
as measured by the Standard & Poor's 500 index, was down
1.6 percent.