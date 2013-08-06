Aug 6 Molson Coors Brewing Co reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, largely because of the acquisition of the company's Central Europe operations in June 2012.

Coors, the maker of Coors Light and Blue Moon beers, said second-quarter net income rose to $278.4 million, or $1.51 per share, from $105.1 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.18 billion from $999.4 million.