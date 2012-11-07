Nov 7 Molson Coors Brewing Co : * Exec says lowering longterm tax rate guidance to a range of 20 percent to 24

percent * Sees 2012 costs up at a high single-digit rate in Canada and UK * Does not see forex having an impact on fourth-quarter results * Says sales to retailers in the first month of the fourth quarter declined at

a high single digit rate in Canada, a low double-digit rate in britain and a

double-digit rate in other int'l markets excluding central European exports * Says sales to retailers in the four weeks ended October 27 were flat in the

US * Says sales volume fell at a low single-digit rate in the first month of the

fourth quarter in central Europe