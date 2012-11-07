Nov 7 Molson Coors Brewing Co :
* Exec says lowering longterm tax rate guidance to a range of
20 percent to 24
percent
* Sees 2012 costs up at a high single-digit rate in Canada and
UK
* Does not see forex having an impact on fourth-quarter results
* Says sales to retailers in the first month of the fourth
quarter declined at
a high single digit rate in Canada, a low double-digit rate
in britain and a
double-digit rate in other int'l markets excluding central
European exports
* Says sales to retailers in the four weeks ended October 27
were flat in the
US
* Says sales volume fell at a low single-digit rate in the
first month of the
fourth quarter in central Europe