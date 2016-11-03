* U.S-based Moly-Cop unit sold to private equity -sources
* Ends long sales process for Arrium
* Still seeks buyer of Australian unit
(Adds details of sale process)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Nov 4 Insolvent Australian industrial
group Arrium Ltd's U.S. based Moly-Cop division has
been sold to private equity firm American Industrial Partners
for $1.23 billion, two sources close to the deal said, ending a
drawn out sale process.
"I can confirm it is American Industrial Partners," one
source said.
Moly-Cop, which makes steel balls to grind ore and operates
mostly in the United States and Latin America, also attracted
interest from KPS Capital, a private equity limited partnerships
with about $5.5 billion of assets under management.
Arrium's advisers, Deutsche Bank and KordaMentha, and its
lenders also considered an initial public offering for the
profitable Moly-Cop division, which had been excluded from
Arrium's restructuring of its steel and iron ore mining
businesses in Australia.
A public announcement of the deal was expected to be made
later on Friday, the second source said.
American Industrial Partners invests in industrial companies
with operations in the United States and Canada.
Arrium in April descended into voluntary administration, a
precursor to bankruptcy, after creditors rejected a $927 million
bailout proposal by private equity firm GSO Capital Partners
that would have paid no more than 55 cents on the dollar for
their claims.
KordaMentha, the private corporate restructuring firm
handling the sale and dealing with creditors, has shown a
preference for a buyer-takes-all sale of Arrium's assets in
Australia that includes an east coast steel business, the
Whyalla steelworks, a Southern Ocean port and an iron ore mine.
A meeting of Arrium's creditors is scheduled for Friday in
Sydney.
Australian industry minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday that
steelmaker POSCO was interested in the Whyalla
steelworks after meeting with the South Korean firm, but POSCO
said later it has not participated in the bidding.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)