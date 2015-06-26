BRIEF-Tower Resources says board now considering alternatives for co
* Applied for suspension of trading in co's ordinary shares on AIM from 7:30 a.m Friday pending clarification of its financial circumstances
WILMINGTON, Del, June 26 Molycorp Inc failed to get approval from a U.S. Bankruptcy judge on Friday to borrow $225 million at the rare earth producer's first bankruptcy hearing.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi agreed with the objection by an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management that argued Molycorp could not justify its need for the money, which would deepen the company's insolvency. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Applied for suspension of trading in co's ordinary shares on AIM from 7:30 a.m Friday pending clarification of its financial circumstances
NEW YORK, May 11 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp filed a lawsuit against Energy Future Holdings Corp on Thursday, claiming that the bankrupt power company has prevented it from pursuing better options for it as its $18.7 billion deal with NextEra Energy Inc falters.