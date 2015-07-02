July 2 Rare earths miner Molycorp Inc
said it received U.S. bankruptcy court approval for interim
financing of $22 million to support its operations.
On June 25, the only U.S. supplier of rare earths filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with its subsidiaries in
North America, to restructure $1.7 billion of debt in its U.S.
and Canadian operations.
The court approved the financing only on an interim basis,
and has scheduled a final hearing regarding the
debtor-in-possession financing for July 20, 2015, Molycorp said
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)