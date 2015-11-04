Nov 3 Rare earths supplier Molycorp Inc
said it has filed a joint plan to emerge from Chapter
11 bankruptcy.
The plan, which was filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for
the District of Delaware on Tuesday, has proposed an exit of
Chapter 11 through a stand-alone reorganization or a sale of
substantially all of its assets, the company said in statement.
The Greenwood, Colorado-based company said it has the
backing of its largest pre-petition secured creditor and its
post-petition lender and investment funds managed by Oaktree
Capital Management.
Molycorp said it has begun reaching out to prospective
buyers.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in
June, along with its North American subsidiaries to restructure
$1.7 billion of debt in its U.S. and Canadian
operations.
Rare earths gained global attention in 2010, when China
clamped down on exports. Sensing an opportunity, Molycorp
started expanding its Mountain Pass rare earths mine in
California. But China subsequently eased export rules, causing
prices to fall.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)