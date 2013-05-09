BRIEF-Deere & Co sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.60/share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 9 Molycorp Inc : * Shares up 8.6 percent after the bell following results
NEW YORK, May 31 Major stock markets around the globe fell on Wednesday but were on track to book moderate gains for May, while the sterling fell as conflicting poll results stoked worries whether the ruling Conservatives could lose seats in next week's U.K. general election.