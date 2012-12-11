BRIEF-Aurvista Gold to raise $7 mln dollars
* Plans to complete a private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7mln
Dec 11 Rare earth producer Molycorp Inc said Chief Executive Mark Smith has resigned, a month after the company revealed that it was under investigation by U.S. securities regulators over the accuracy of its disclosures, among other things.
The company named Constantine Karayannopoulos, vice-chairman of Molycorp's board, as the interim president and chief executive.
* Cerro Grande Mining Corporation announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Compañia Minera Pimenton, has filed for voluntary bankruptcy under the laws of Chile.