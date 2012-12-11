* Company names vice chairman as interim CEO
* Shares fall 8 percent after the bell
Dec 11 Rare earth producer Molycorp Inc
said Chief Executive Mark Smith has quit, a month after the
company revealed that it was under investigation by U.S.
securities regulators over the accuracy of its public
disclosures.
Shares of the company fell 8 percent to $10.40 in extended
trading on Tuesday. The stock has more than halved in the past
year.
Smith became the CEO of Molycorp in October 2008, overseeing
its C$1.2 billion acquisition of Neo Material Technologies and
the ramp up of its production capacity.
Prices of rare earth elements, however, have tumbled because
new supplies have hit the market and top producer China has
raised exports.
As Molycorp transitions from a development-stage company to
an operational one, a different style of management was needed
to run it, spokesman Jim Sims said.
He said there was no connection between Smith's exit and the
probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Molycorp on Tuesday named Constantine Karayannopoulos, vice
chairman of its board who was previously the CEO of Neo
Material, as the interim president and chief executive.
Greenwood Village, Colorado-based Molycorp said it was
immediately undertaking a search for a permanent CEO.