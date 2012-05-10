May 10 Rare earth miner Molycorp Inc
reported a higher adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday as
higher realized prices and stronger sales volumes allowed it to
beat analysts' estimates.
First-quarter adjusted profit was $18.3 million, or 18 cents
a share. That compared with $2 million, or 1 cent a share, in
the year earlier period.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 13 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Factoring in a one-time foreign exchange loss, an inventory
writedown at its European operations and a bad debt charge,
Molycorp posted a net loss of $3.5 million, or 7 cents a share.
That compared with a loss of $2.2 million, or 4 cents a
share, in the year-earlier period.
Revenue more than tripled to $84.5 million as rare earth
sales volumes rose to 719 tonnes from 696 tonnes in the
year-earlier period. The company's realized rare earth oxide
price more than doubled to $95 a kilogram from $38 a kilogram.