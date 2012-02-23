Feb 23 U.S. rare-earth miner Molycorp
rose to a quarterly profit on Thursday as it produced
more rare earths and rare-earth speciality products, and sold
them at a higher average price.
For the quarter ended Dec. 31, net income rose to $26.6
million, or 26 cents a share. That compared with a net loss of
$7.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the year-before quarter.
On an adjusted basis, income was $35.9 million, or 41 cents
a share, compared with an adjusted profit of $2.2 million, or 3
cents a share, in the same quarter of 2010.
Revenue rose more than six-fold to $132.9 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 41 cents a
share on revenue of $134.95 million.
The Colorado-based company said it produced 886 tonnes of
rare-earth products in the fourth quarter and realized an
average selling price of $124 a tonne. Full-year 2011 production
rose to 3,516 tonnes from 1,830 tonnes in 2010.